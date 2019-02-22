Another Colourpop Haul Because I Lack Self Control

When Colourpop announced the release of their first ever mascara, I jumped on that bandwagon faster than the Kardashian’s dropping Jordyn Woods. I didn’t mean to stock up on a bunch of my favourite products while I was at it, or try a couple of new things, or even buy a Limited Edition set of their incredible Super Shock Shadows, but here we are. Onto the haul! Where I’ve got some small, first impression reviews as well!

The Repurchases

All Star Matte + Blur Primer: I’m undecided on whether I like this primer or not, but when I saw I was running low, I knew I had to buy another – so I guess I like it? Its formula is unlike all my other primers. Instead of being white and creamy with a powdery matte finish on the skin, this stuff is beige, thick and sticky. But I promise it doesn’t feel bad on your skin! It just kind of reminds me of cake batter – am I selling it well? I think it works nicely with all my foundations EXCEPT for one… which brings me to our next item.

No Filter Foundation (Fair 15): Have you ever loved a product, used it all, bought a replacement then low key hated it? That’s me with this foundation. When I had my first bottle, my skin was flawless, the pigmentation was there and it stayed like that for hours. I genuinely felt like I had a filter on my face (hence the name). This time though? I was either blind before, or no one told me how busted my face looked. I looked in the mirror one night and literally whispered, ‘girl, you look rough.’ BUT THEN, I used it without a primer just like I used to, and it worked WAY better. So that’s both good and bad. Good, because I can skip a step in my routine, but bad because it’s not the greatest foundation and not even a primer can improve it. I’ll keep you posted on how I go, but it’s definitely lost a bit of its shine.

Brow Boss Gel (Dark Brown): I love this stuff! It’s a great brow gel with a super tiny brush, meaning I can quickly run it through without fearing I’ll get product on all the hairs around my brows, which is what used to happen with my L’Oreal one because their brush was huge. The tube is SUPER small though, so small that I sometimes fear it’ll disappear in my hand. It is about $8 AUD though, so I’ll take it.

No Filter Concealer (Fair 08): Okay, I love this concealer, but I decided to buy a way lighter shade than usual and I’m not sure if I love it? It’s very pale, and I’m pale AF to begin with. I also think the few times I’ve used it so far I’m being way too generous and putting too much on, so I think maybe a dot of this under my eyes would be the perfect amount to brighten my face without turning into Flashback Mary.

The Newbies

Volumizing Mascara (Black on Black): Ah, the product that launched a thousand other purchases from me. Was it worth it? Not sure yet. I’m not overly thrilled with this mascara. I think it’s on the dry side, and I’m realising that while I don’t love super wet mascara formulations, a dry one takes bloody forever to apply, especially because I’m someone who loves thick, volumising, LONG lashes, so I do multiple coats. It’s not bad at all, it does the job and doesn’t smudge under my eyes, but it just doesn’t knock my socks off.

No Filter Stix (Fair 27 N): I’m so excited to try these new(ish) foundation sticks that I bought two! With sticks you can use them as foundation, highlighting and even contouring. I haven’t actually tried the foundation shade properly on my face yet, but I’ll definitely share my thoughts on it here or over on my Instagram once I’ve given it a good go. I have tried the contour stick though!

No Filter Stix (Medium Dark 147 N): I had no idea which shade to buy to contour my face, but I knew if I bought something too light, I would just be wasting money on something that isn’t showing up on my face. I went with Medium Dark 147 N and really enjoy this colour on me. I put the tiniest line just under my cheek bones and blend it up using a beauty blender and it works nicely. This formula IS quite dry though, but that’s to be expected with a stick. I think when I use the proper stick foundation all over my face as opposed to just in small places like the contour I’ll have to blend it in using a brush and not a beauty sponge, as my sponge struggles and I find myself having to drag it instead of bounce it in order for it to blend properly.

Jelly Much Eyeshadow (Half Moon): This is so pretty! And weird! Colourpop now have eyeshadows that come in a JELLY FORM. You tap your finger in the pot and then swipe the colour onto your lids. Colour wise, this shade Half Moon is a gorgeous duochrome plum that looks so dynamic and grungy. However, while applying it on your hand is easy, it’s awkward to put on your eyes. I feel like my fingers are too fat to apply it neatly to my eyelids, but I have faith in this product! I’ve only tried it once, so I’m going to work at it and see how it moves. However, I doubt I’ll buy any more jelly shadows as this was the most unique colour, and the effort behind the novelty isn’t worth it on a basic shade.

The Big Enchilada

Double Rainbow Super Shock Shadow Collection: Okay double HELLO to this set. It’s gorgeous, it’s holographic, and it’s reinvigorated my absolute love for the original product that put Colourpop on the beauty map – their Super Shock Shadows. These little pots are like, creamy ultra-metallic eyeshadows. Creamy feels like the wrong word, but they’re not pressed powders in the slightest. Not only that, they’re packed full of pigmentation. I own so many of the same colours in my eyeshadow collection, so when I saw this different Limited Edition set on sale (because it was from their 2018 Christmas collection) I decided to buy it, and I’m thrilled I did. These looks incredible with one swatch, and even just swiping one shade on your lids makes it look like you put in much more effort than you actually did. This set includes:

Falling Up: an icy taupe with pink and blue glitter (but to be honest I don’t really see these pink and blue reflects, it’s just so gorgeous and pearlescent).

Roy G. Biv: a warm pink with a gold duochrome shift. (V V PRETTY)

IRL: a vivid yellow-green with a bronze duochrome (SO STUNNING)

Milky Way: pinky violet with a blue flip. (SO UNIQUE)

REM: a periwinkle blue with lavender and silver glitter (AGAIN, SO UNIQUE)

ZZZ: a metallic copper with a rosy flip. (JUST GORG)

That’s it for this current Colourpop haul! I swore I wouldn’t be buying much for them in the future, but they just announced a collaboration with Zoella and I immediately turned into the eyes emoji 👀

Have you tried anything from Colourpop? What are your thoughts on their products? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to know! Also don’t forget to give this post a “like” if you enjoyed it.

– Jessica xo

INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | BLOGLOVIN’ | TWITTER | TUMBLR