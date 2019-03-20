New Brands, Cosmetic Credit Cards and Alleged Fraud | Beauty News Issue 1

I feel like there has been so much news in the beauty industry in just the last couple of weeks (even days!?) alone, and I’m not just talking about gossip being shared or shade being thrown. I’m talking about the FBI! And responses to controversies! And beauty brands closing down while others are blossoming! It’s all happening, and I wanna talk about it, so let’s get to it.

Zoe Sugg drops Zoella Beauty

After launching her own brand Zoella Beauty back in 2014, Zoe Sugg has pulled the pin on her pampering products (say that 5 times fast). Placed smack bang in the middle of a whopping 43 minute (!) vlog titled ‘PANCAKES, P.O BOX AND BIG DECISIONS’, Zoe announced she won’t be renewing her licensing contract and the upcoming fruit themed summer collection will be the beauty brand’s last, adding the 2019 gifting range will be Zoella Lifestyle’s final hurrah as well. “We don’t have the same vision for what Zoella Beauty could be,” Zoe said of her licensing company.

“Everything has become much harder. But everything that’s coming out, hand over heart I love and use.”

While the teenager in me is sad to see the fall of Zoella Beauty, I’m not all that surprised (I second guessed the brand’s strength when I saw her products, specifically my favourite hand cream of hers, on sale at Target for $5). The entire Zoella empire took a hit when the brand released an £50 advent calendar (that’s $93 AUD) for Christmas in 2018, with fans opening its 12 doors to be gifted inexpensive items like a small bag of confetti and a sticker sheet.

Interestingly, Zoe said her new collection with Colourpop Cosmetics exceeded their expectations sales wise, and apparently a collaboration with Lush Cosmetics is in the works. While these are brands I adore, I feel like these projects are coming a few years too late. I find watching YouTuber’s and influencer’s careers so interesting – they’re somewhat the first of their kind and there is no guide to follow. Zoe did say she won’t be continuing Zoella Beauty under its current “guise”, so I’m going to go ahead and say she might bring out a completely different brand in future. For now, you can stock up on her products at Target.

Nikita Dragun launches first trans-owned beauty brand with Dragun Beauty

*Heidi Klum voice* “Hello designers! In the beauty industry one day you’re in, and the next… you’re out.” As Zoella Beauty shuts up shop, Youtuber and influencer Nikita Dragun is preparing to birth her own baby, making her the first transgendered owner of a beauty brand. I’m STOKED for Nikita – like a genuine “mutha of draguns” she rose from the ashes of the cancelled foursome (along with Gabriel Zamora) and I really want this venture to do well.

But the masses have their doubts. In a very inventive fashion, Nikita’s debut product isn’t a basic nude lipstick – it’s actually one (yes, ONE) universal colour correcting shade suitable for (apparently) all skin tones and two different powders, which come packaged as a TRANSformation Kit incased in your very own bedazzled purple glitter Easter Dragun egg. It’s cool, I’m intrigued, I want to see her do well, but the real test will come when it launches in a week and consumers will get their say.

Glossier launches Glossier Play

Cult favourite cosmetics brand Glossier has launched its sister brand Glossier Play! Their colourful eyeliners, beaming liquid highlighters, glitters and bold af lip vinyls are a far cry from the ‘no makeup’ makeup aesthetic Glossier has built its brand on. I can’t say much about these products because I don’t have them nor will I ever be able to, as Glossier still only ships to the US, Canada and some third country which definitely isn’t Australia, but I’ve seen a lot of people in Instagram comments write how underwhelmed they were. Either way, I think we can all agree that the promotional videos and images for this launch are absolutely friggen gorgeous – and my my my they include Troye Sivan! They really know how to woo me, as if I needed more wooing from Glossier.

Sephora credit cards are happening

A Sephora Credit Card, Sephora Visa Credit Card, and Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card are said to be in the works and will include benefits on top of Sephora’s existing loyalty Beauty Insider program. While not much information is known, it is assumed they’ll work like any other credit card, you obtain points every time you swipe – but don’t get swipe-happy! This is real money we’re working with here, people. According to Allure, if you have a Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card you will also have access to selected Visa cardholder benefits, including discounted travel prices, lounge access at airports, and luxury accommodation deals. It’s also only going to launch in the US for now, so that’s that.

Olivia Jade named in college admission scam

Do you know who Olivia Jade is? I didn’t, until her mother Lori Loughlin, alongside 40 others including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, was named in an alleged college cheating scandal, E News reports. The scam dates back to 2011 where they used bribery and other forms of fraud to get their children admitted into colleges such as UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and more.

I’ve never heard of Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter Olivia Jade, but it turns out she’s a beauty influencer with a YouTube channel sporting 1.9 million subscribers. She also had a lot of collaborations, one being her Sephora highlighting palette which has been dropped, a spokesperson said in an email to Refinery29.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

Olivia Jade has yet to comment, but while the palette is no longer online, hundreds of one star reviews were left and immortalised with screenshots, my favourite zinger being “do I get a discount if I use ENTITLEMENT or CHEATER as a promo code?” I don’t know how this will turn out, but one furious mother is suing them for $500 BILLION, so this is definitely not the end.

Went to Sephora’s website to see if Olivia Jade’s palette was removed or discounted but found these comments dragging her instead: pic.twitter.com/10FmQaMY63 — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) March 13, 2019

Kat Von D responds to past controversies

Finally, from one controversy to the next, Kat Von D has responded to her past controversies with her newest video titled “I am NOT a Nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx.”

In the video she outlined the origin of the anti-Semitism rumours, explaining it started when a spiteful male Miami Ink co-star, who she claims sexually harassed and assaulted her, wrote an anti-Semitic message on already signed 8 x 10 posters of Kat she had left on set the day she parted ways with the show in a bid to ruin her already planned spin off show LA Ink.

“I remember the network’s publicist told me to just stay quiet and let it go away. The last thing I’ll say about this topic is, yes, I probably should have talked about this back when it was happening, but I did not have the support I have now.”

When I watched this video, my heart went out to her. Her experience on the show sounded like a nightmare, and knowing she was in her early twenties when this was all happening, an age similar to mine, hit home – but then I remembered more. Kat Von D has been associated with a string of problematic, anti-Semitic people. Refinery29 pointed out she’s “dated Jesse James, who has been photographed dressing in Nazi uniforms, is married to Rafael Reyes who once had a Swastika tattoo, and, in 2015, planned to launch a lipstick shade named Selektion, a term Nazis used to describe how they’d choose which concentration camp prisoners to send to execution.” Who you associate yourself with speaks volumes, and none of these factors were mentioned in her video.

She then addressed the anti-vaxx rumours, which started when she stated she wanted to raise her child vegan, and “without vaccinations.” She kept this part short and said she and her husband have decided to consult with a pediatrician, stating “I’m choosing not to make our decision or any of our baby’s health records public.” It’s a mess, which is a shame because I liked her Shade + Light Contouring Kit but can never buy it again.

With the amount of news popping up in the beauty industry each week, I’m positive there will be many more Beauty Issues in the future. If you enjoyed this post give it a “like” so I know! What are your thoughts on these topics? Leave me a comment below, I’d love to keep the conversation going!